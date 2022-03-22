JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When a tornado warning has been issued, seeking the best available shelter is top priority.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the worst options for tornado refuge are:

Mobile homes

Vehicles

Underneath a highway overpass

Large open rooms like gymnasiums and manufactured housings are also bad options.

FEMA encourages finding good options like:

Interior room of a well- constructed home or building

Basement

The best options for a tornado shelter is an above or below ground tornado storm shelter or a specifically-designed FEMA Safe Room. FEMA officials recommended neighbors should stay in tornado shelter until all severe weather is clear.

