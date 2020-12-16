How to watch out for scams during the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As online shopping ramps up during the holiday season, experts said to be careful when it comes to picking a website to order from to avoid being scammed.

How you pay can also make a difference. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said to use a credit card instead of your debit card.

“The safest thing you can do when shopping online is to not use a debit card or a prepaid card or any sort of wire transfer. You want to use a secure credit card and the difference in the credit card that if you don’t get the items, you can always contest that with your credit card company and the money doesn’t come out of your account,” said John O’Hara, with BBB Serving Mississippi.

O’Hara said to be aware of companies asking for different forms of payment.

“People need to be very careful, especially when people are asking for different forms of payment. That should be a red flag if they won’t take a different credit card.”

Once orders have been placed, you are still at risk. Porch pirates may be looking to steal a package from your doorstep.

Lance Chancellor, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said you should ship your items to a secure place.

“Just know there are people out there who will take advantage of seeing a package or packages sitting on your porch,” he stated.

