ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Howard Miller Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed to waterfowl hunting during the youth, veterans, and active military waterfowl days on February 5-6, 2022.

On February 2, MDWFP learned of inadvertent baiting activity on and proximate to the WMA. Therefore, per federal regulations related to baiting waterfowl, the WMA must be closed to hunting.

All other WMAs with waterfowl hunting opportunities will be open.