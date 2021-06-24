Hoy Road reopens in Madison after gas line rupture

UPDATE:

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police announced Hoy Road reopened Thursday night and has resumed its construction detour traffic flow.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Madison police, Hoy Road has been closed between Rice Road and Old Canton Road due to a gas line rupture that is currently being repaired.

Police said neighbors along Victoria Place and Peppermill Drive are being allowed access to their subdivisions by utilizing Charlestowne Drive with police assistance.

All other drivers should avoid the area and plan an alternate route. The alternate routes include Tisdale Road and Madison Avenue.