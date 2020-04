JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- MDOT reports that an 18-wheeler flipped off I-55 North near Woodrow Wilson Ave Exit 98A just shortly after 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

First responders are currently on the scene. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic delays are expected to last approximately an hour.

12 News Kate Cornell is heading to the scene to provide live updates as information becomes available.

This is a developing story.