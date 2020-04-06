Jackson firefighters surprise 9-year-old boy with birthday song

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- 9-year-old Piers Hoffman had to celebrate his birthday quite different than planned this year due to the coronavirus, but little did he know he would get an unforgettable surprise.

Piers has an obsession with trucks, so his parents and grandmother called local fire station 5 to sing him a birthday song.

Although his party plans were canceled, Piers said seeing them made his ninth birthday even better.

The firefighters said they were happy to put a smile on Piers’ face and said when they aren’t fighting fires, they are still very much a part of the community.