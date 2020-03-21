Kroger stores in Mississippi adjusting hours for seniors to shop early

MEMPHIS, TENN- Kroger Delta Division will adjust store hours in its 101 stores starting Monday, March 23. New hours are 7am until 9pm, effective until further notice.

On Monday, March 23, Delta will invite seniors (60+) and other higher-risk customers as defined by the CDC to shop during the first hour of business, Monday through Thursday, until further notice. Delta associates will assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.

“Our seniors and high-risk shoppers are very vulnerable during this pandemic, and we want to assist them as much as possible,” said Victor Smith, president, Kroger Delta Division. “We encourage all customers to respect this special time as we work to protect our community.”

Delta is hiring for immediate store openings in Mississippi. Applicants can apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Available positions include Night Stockers, Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks and Pick Up Order Selectors.

*Delta Division-West Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Paducah and Murray, Kentucky and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.