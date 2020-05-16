Man in custody after shooting sister in Bovina

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – UPDATE: The man responsible for shooting his sister in the head is in police custody.

40-year-old Brian Keith Greer was taken into custody Saturday morning in Yazoo County after a person called about a suspicious subject on Highway 3.

He was captured by deputies and transported to Warren County morning. He has been charged with aggravated assault, with no bond.

Deputies also discovered a small caliber gun and his sister’s stolen vehicle abandoned about 7 miles away from the location he was found.

His sister is currently in critical condition at a Jackson hospital. She is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly shot his sister in the head.

The shooting happened at a camper park on Tiffintown Road in Bovina.

Investigators said the suspect ran away from the scene. They have not released his identity.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition.