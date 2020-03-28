Breaking News
84 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 663 total cases with 13 deaths

Richland High head football coach tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Richland head football coach J.J. Plummer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Mississippi Scoreboard announced the news via Facebook that Plummer has been admitted into St. Dominic Hospital after feeling ill and experiencing virus-like symptoms for several days.

Plummer is completing his first year at Richland High School.

He was an assistant coach at Mississippi State University, Hinds Community College, and Woodland Hills Baptist Academy. Plummer has also spent time serving as head coach at Porter’s Chapel Academy, Lamar School, North Pontotoc, St. Andrew’s, and Terry High School.

