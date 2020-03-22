Vicksburg mayor announces city-wide curfew, new business closing hours and more amidst coronavirus

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Mayor George Flaggs has issued a curfew for the city of Vicksburg and enforced other efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Flaggs announced several measures such as a curfew, adjusted business closing hours, limitations on business services, social distancing and limitations on gatherings.

All of these new guidelines will be in place for the next 14 days beginning at noon Monday, March 23.

Flaggs ordered a city-wide curfew from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. First responders, law enforcement, medical professionals or anyone heading to and from work are exempt.

Funeral services for the next 14 days are to be held at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. on the property of a funeral home or in the City of Vicksburg with a only a 50-person limit.

Bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns shall close except if the establishments are only providing take-out, pick-up, delivery or drive-through services. Flaggs insists there should not be more than 10 employees and 10 customers working at any business simultaneously. All establishments must close by 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Liquor stores can now only provide curbside delivery and have no more than 10 employees at any time.

Barber and beauty shops and nail salons/spas must also have no more than 10 employees working and 10 customers inside the business. Flaggs has issued these businesses to close at 6 p.m.

For additional details on phase two of Vicksburg’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Plan, read attachments below.