Hudspeth Regional Center to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hudspeth Regional Center will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. It will be Wednesday, September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming Direct Care Professionals. The job description is as follows:

Provides a clean, safe living environment for people with intellectual developmental disabilities or related disabilities, insuring their health, safety, and progress toward greater independence

Teaches and assists individuals in home skills, community, leisure, and vocational daily living activities as defined within the person’s continuous active treatment plan, Individual Person Centered Plan

Performs required housekeeping duties and related tasks in an efficient, safe and healthy manner.

Communicates within group dynamics (planning together); observation and data reporting skills, attend and participate in staff training activities

Provides community based support to individuals through activities/learning experience such as work, shopping, recreation, banking, church, medical appointments, etc.

Physical requirements: ability to lift and move clients and equipment

The recruiting session will be held at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy located at 3000 Saint Charles Street in Jackson.

Due to COVID-19, prospective applicants are required to wear face masks at all time.

