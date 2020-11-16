Hudspeth Regional Center to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hudspeth Regional Center will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. The event will be Thursday, November 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Direct Care Professionals

· Behavioral Health Clinician

· Health Program Specialist

· Direct Care Alternate Supervisor

· Physical Therapist

· Coordinator Health Facility Quality Assurance

· Program Administrator

Hudspeth Regional Center offers a competitive benefits package for this position. Also, this company is seeking to hire 50 individuals throughout the Jackson area. The recruiting session will be held at the 520 Sykes Road Jackson, Mississippi 39212.

Due to COVID-19, the event will abide with the local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

