Human remains confirmed to be missing AU student; foul play not suspected

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Human remains discovered over the weekend in Auburn have been positively identified as belonging to a missing Auburn University Student.

Auburn Police respond to a body found on Nov. 10 along Southview Drive

“On Sunday, November 10, 2019, Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 500 Block of Southview Drive in reference to the discovery of an individual found deceased in an outbuilding on the property, where it appears he had been staying,” shared Auburn Captain Lorenza Dorsey.

The Auburn Police Division, the State of Alabama Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office positively identified the man as Chih-Kai Lai, a 22-year-old Asian student enrolled at Auburn University who was reported missing on August 19, 2019.

Investigators say a preliminary investigation and postmortem examination indicates although Lai was last seen on August 18; he had only been deceased for a matter days and foul play is not suspected.

Lee Co. Coroner Bill Harris says a death investigation is still underway to determine exactly what happened to Lai.