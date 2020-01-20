Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, a health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said they will begin screening airline passengers at three U.S. airports who traveled from Wuhan in central China, for a new illness that has prompted worries about a new international outbreak. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

BEIJING (AP) – The head of a Chinese government expert team says human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

State media said Monday that the leader of the National Health Commission team said two people in southern China caught the diseases from family members.

The English-language China Daily newspaper said the National Health Commission task force also found that some medical workers have tested positive for the virus.

Human-to-human transmission could make the virus spread more quickly and widely. The outbreak is believed to have started from people who picked it up at a fresh food market in the city of Wuhan in central China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s closely monitoring the outbreak.