Human trafficking ring busted in Hinds County: Breaking

An extensive human trafficking ring is the subject of a major undercover investigation which resulted in twenty-three arrests.

Clinton Police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department say there are multiple charges ranging from prostitution, procuring the services of a prostitute, drug possession and enticing a child for sexual purposes.

According to investigators, suspicious online activity indicated people were traveling to Clinton to commit these crimes. While authorities say Clinton isn’t necessarily the hub of the activity, the town’s location along I-20, a major thoroughfare for trafficking, means law enforcement is particularly vigilant about the opportunity for this type of activity.

“Human trafficking is in most cases a hidden crime that operates in the dark,” says Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman. “The more we can educate the public and raise awareness to its existence the more quickly we can identify victims and perpetrators.”

In one instance, a 29-year-old man was arrested for attempting to meet a child for sex. Corey Myers is charged with arranging to meet with a 14-year-old boy. The person in question was actually a detective.

Other arrests include suspects from around the Metro area, as well as, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida, and Virginia.

Law enforcement and fire personnel spent the last year conducting extensive training in order to identify potential human trafficking and how to help rescue those victims.