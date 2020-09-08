Humphreys and Sunflower counties tax-forfeited land auctions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, September 9, two online auctions of tax-forfeited properties in Humphreys and Sunflower counties will start.

According to Secretary of State Michael Watson, Mississippians will have an opportunity to bid on 129 parcels in Humphreys County valued at an estimated $759,000, and 148 parcels in Sunflower County valued at an estimated $468,953.

The bidding process opens at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and all bids must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Anyone interested must register online before placing a bid. Bids can only be submitted through the Secretary of State’s online auction portal. The portal grants access to property details, such as market value and parcel locations.

Click here for registration information.

Click here to access the online auction portal.

Once bids are placed, successful bidders will be notified as soon as possible via e-mail. Payment of the bid amount must be made within five to seven business days of the e-mail notification.

Buyers are also permitted to pay a “Buy It Now” price on any parcel, which allows them to purchase a property immediately instead of waiting until the end of the auction.

To learn more about tax-forfeited properties, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Public Lands Division at (601) 359-5156.

