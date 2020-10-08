Hundreds attend 55th Annual Canton Flea Market

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 55th Annual Canton Flea Market is up and running. People from all over the state, and even some outside, have come to take part.

There is plenty to do from shopping and grubbing.

Some business owners who are selling says this is a big source of their income for the year. With the pandemic canceling May’s flea market, they are reliant on today’s profits.

Shoppers who have been come to this flea market for years are excited to be out shopping. Simply for the good finds and tradition.

The flea market is open until 4:00 p.m.

