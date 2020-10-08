Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Hundreds attend 55th Annual Canton Flea Market

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 55th Annual Canton Flea Market is up and running. People from all over the state, and even some outside, have come to take part.

There is plenty to do from shopping and grubbing.

Some business owners who are selling says this is a big source of their income for the year. With the pandemic canceling May’s flea market, they are reliant on today’s profits.

Shoppers who have been come to this flea market for years are excited to be out shopping. Simply for the good finds and tradition. 

The flea market is open until 4:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories