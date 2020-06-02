Hundreds expected for a Black Lives Matter protest against police injustice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has seen a number of small protests in the past week. Now Black Lives Matter in Mississippi is planning the state’s largest demonstration against police injustice so far.

It’s calling on hundreds to turn out Saturday at the steps of the Governor’s Mansion for a peaceful protest.

Black Lives Matter Mississippi said it’s going to be heard. Organizers said the injustices highlighted by the death of George Floyd are persistent in Mississippi.

“It’s citizens, a lot of black people in Mississippi, understand there’s a problem with black and white as much as we would not like to acknowledge it. And I think that the people who have trouble acknowledging that are the people who are in power in Mississippi,” said Maisie Brown, a lead organizer.

The protest will start at the Governor’s Mansion and will go to the State Capitol — emphasizing they plan to protest in peace.

“We are here to convey our message peacefully and that is all that we are here to do,” Calvert White, another lead organizer said.

Organizers hope the protest will spark action and activism among the youth.

“People often think, a protest then what, what happens what affect does this have,” said Brown. “Our protest is to first of all make people aware of an issue and hopefully encourage those in power to create partnerships with the communities that they are supposed to serve and protect.”

250 to 500 people are expected to attend this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Organizers said everyone needs to wear a mask – no exceptions.

12 News also talked to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba about the recent protests.