EL PASO, Tex. (WJTV)- Hundreds of people stood in line for hours Saturday, in order to donate their own life-saving blood to those who were gunned down in the shooting near an El Paso Walmart.

At least 20 people are dead and 26 are injured, following the mass shooting.

Police say they have the shooter in custody and they identify him as 21- year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Tex.

According to a report from CBS News, an officer told media that Crusius was taken into custody “without incident.”