Hundreds participate in Capital City Pride March

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds participated in the first ever Capital City Pride March in Jackson on Sunday.

Those who took part in the march said they were protesting the transgender sports bill. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill in March to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams.

According to organizers, 99,000 LGBTQ people live in Mississippi. Those who attended the march said they’ve been fighting for the rights of the gay community in the state since the 1960s.

In Mississippi same sex marriage is legal, and same sex couples can adopt. There are no state laws addressing discrimination based on gender equality or sexual orientation, although a number of cities including Jackson have approved ordinances.