Hundreds remember the life of 19-year-old with rare disease

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 19-year-old Keshawn Crawley was laid to rest on Saturday after battling a rare disease known as Cornelia De Lange Syndrome.

Family, friends and people living in the community attended the funeral to remember how Keshawn beat the odds of what doctors said he wouldn’t get through after age five.

“Not only was he a miracle baby, but he touched many many many lives. Not just us here in Jackson, Mississippi, but he’s touched people all across the world by way of social media,” said Bianca Harris, a friend of the family.

Not only did Keshawn’s family consider him a warrior, but he also inspired every person he encountered during his time on earth.

“This is definitely a celebration. He was a gift from God. This is not a mourning or anything. Keshawn touched our lives and I just pray that he continues to touch lives of everyone who’s watching,” said Harris.

Although Keshawn passed away on February 11 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, his influence will last a lifetime.