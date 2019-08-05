Hundreds turn out at Lanier High for backpack give away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Local dignitaries were among those who stopped to support the Charles Rhoades back-to-school supply giveaway.

Mr. and Mrs. Black America Ambassadors and Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes joined hundreds of children at lanier high school.

So many families waited eagerly outside the doors of the school for a huge give away, where kids would receive important things for school, like backpacks.

Councilman Stokes said “we’re trying to make sure that as school is in the process of starting this week, these young people have all the tools they need.”

“We have a school supply give-away, haircuts and trying to let the children know that we care and letting parents know that even though you may not have the money to get needed things, we’re all going to pull together…”

Sunday’s supply giveaway turnout at Lanier was the largest the city has seen this year.