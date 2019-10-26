Hundreds unite in Jackson for a world without breast cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Rain did not stop the show Saturday morning as local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members walked to make strides against breast cancer.

The annual breast cancer walk of Central Mississippi took place at the State Capitol Building south steps and participants had the chance to walk it out in honor of there loved ones and survivors.

The non-competitive event helped raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 268,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 41,760 will die from the disease this year. About 2,670 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with 500 deaths.

Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million to help end breast cancer. Today, walks are held more than 200 communities nationwide.