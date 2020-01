LEXINGTON, Miss. – A Mississippi hunter says he was trapped in his deer stand when a rattlesnake joined him there last month, but the snake ended up the loser.

The Hattiesburg American reports Mack Ginn of Lexington heard the snake and then saw it.

He was trapped on a wobbly chair, holding his deer rifle. He fired at the snake and missed, but hit it in the head with his second shot.

Ginn says he was left with a dead snake, ringing ears and plans to upgrade the blind’s flooring.