Hunters Bag Huge Gator in Pascagoula







PASCAGOULA, Miss. – Alligator hunting season opened Friday , and one of the biggest gators in the state may have been caught. Derrick Saucier of Pascagoula and Jarrod Davis of Hurley say it took 90 minutes to reel in the massive gator.

The gator measured 13’6″ long with a 72″ girth and 48″ tail base. It hasn’t been weighed, but the record in Mississippi is 822 pounds. The men say the gator was a nuisance. He had eaten a few pets. Hunters had been chasing him for years. They believe it’s the largest gator ever caught in the Southeast zone.





