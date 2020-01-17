Hunting areas closed due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will close some hunting areas due to flooding.

The information about the closures is below:

· Zone 1: (Projected to reach 34 ft on Tuesday, Jan. 21)

When the Memphis, Tennessee gauge reaches thirty-four (34) feet and shall remain so until the Mississippi River level falls to or below 32 feet. (Lands in DeSoto, Tunica and Coahoma counties which lie south of Tennessee state line, west of Highway 61 and north of Highway 49)

· Zone 2: (Projected to reach 41 ft on Monday, Jan. 20)

When the Helena, Arkansas gauge reaches forty-one (41) feet and shall remain so until the Mississippi River level falls to or below 39 feet. (Lands in Coahoma, Bolivar and Washington counties which lie south of Highway 49, west of Highway 61 to the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 444, west of Highway 1 and north of Highway 82)

· Zone 3: (Projected to reach 48 ft on Monday, Jan. 20)

When the Greenville, MS gauge reaches forty-eight (48) feet and shall remain so until the Mississippi River level falls to or below 46 feet. (Lands in Washington and Issaquena counties which lie south of Highway 82, west of Highway 1, and north of Hwy 14)

· Zone 4: (Projected to reach 43 ft on Friday, Jan. 17)

When the Vicksburg, MS gauge reaches forty-three (43) feet and shall remain so until the Mississippi River level falls to or below 41 feet. (Lands in Issaquena, Sharkey and Warren counties which lie south of Highway 14, west of Highway 61, and north of the Big Black River)

§ The following Wildlife Management Areas (WMA): Shipland, Mahannah, Phil Bryant

· Zone 4B: (Projected to reach 90 ft on Friday, Jan. 17)

When the Steele Bayou gauge reaches 90 feet and shall remain so until the Steele Bayou level falls to or below 88 feet. (Lands in Sharkey, Humphreys, Yazoo, Issaquena, Warren counties which lie south of Highway 14, west of Highway 149, south of Highway 16 / 149, west of Highway 3, and east of Highway 61

The following Wildlife Management Areas (WMA): Lake George, Twin Oaks, and Sunflower.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has closed Panther Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, including the Carter Unit, consistent with state regulations. In addition, the Brown Tract on the northeast side of Delta National Forest is closed to all hunting until floodwaters recede.

MDWFP will increase its law enforcement presence in the affected areas to patrol the levees, ensure public safety for residents affected by rising waters, and enforce wildlife laws that protect animals displaced by floodwaters.