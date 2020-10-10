Hurricane Delta causes storm damage across central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, several downed trees and power outages have been reported in numerous counties across central Mississippi.

Early Saturday morning, Simpson County experienced tropical storm wind gusts over 40 mph in Harrisville, west of Mendenhall. A tree split and fell on a trampoline and a power line.

A tree also fell onto the home of an Adams County man. Bryan Ford was asleep in his bed when he woke up and saw a tree collapsed in his bedroom Friday night.

Down power lines at Children’s Playground Park on Madison Street in Natchez were also a result of strong winds ripping through Adams County overnight.

In Claiborne County, Delta caused trees to topple and block roadways. Port Gibson mayor Willie White said the strong winds also knocked some of the exterior off from the Trace Theater Friday night.

In Hinds County, crews are working to clean trees and restore power lines at Old Canton Road near Westbrook Drive.







More trees are being reported down from Crystal Springs near Hwy 51. Winds gusted up to 49 mph early Saturday morning in Copiah and caused numerous power outages and tree damage.

