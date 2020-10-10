Hurricane Delta impact on Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Up the Mississippi River, people and business owners in Warren County are on guard for what Hurricane Delta will send their way through the night and Saturday.

Emergency officials are standing by and 12 news alex love spoke to them all… he joins us live in vicksburg with what plan they’re drawing up.

Once Delta reaches Warren County it is expected to die down to a tropical storm but EMA is urging people to still not take it lightly because its winds and constant rain can still bring power outages, trees falling, and flash flooding.

Off Pemberton Square next to the Kroger, the strip mall has been rebuilt from last year’s tornado. Now, employees are on guard for bad weather.

Lexi Croker, a hairstylist, said, “You don’t know what’s going to happen and I had my child with me so that made it even worse. I didn’t know if she was going to be ok, if we were both going to be ok.”

All-day, the hair salon has been scheduling many clients ahead of the storm to avoid being trapped in it.

Croker said, “We’ve tried to get most of our clients in and out today in good time. Like our older clients so they can get home and get prepared as much as they need to be.”

Homeowners around several low-lying areas, including where Paxton Road meets old highway 27, are expecting delta to leave the intersection engulfed by morning.

Robin L. Green, Warren County homeowner, said, “When there’s like heavy rain in a short period of time it floods and the water gets high pretty quickly. I would say pretty quickly. I could tell the water had been high by the dense I would say about 3-4 feet.”

Green said, “Just keeping my fingers crossed they fall the other way if they do fall. That’s my main concern is falling trees. I’ll find a hotel somewhere if the power goes out.”

With fallen trees and power outages, emergency management advises people to already be planning ahead with communication, set up, and stocked up with the right supplies.

Warren County EMA Director John Elfer said, “Having a way to change that cell phone is important as well. And then we want people to stay off the roads. Get to that safe shelter and stay home until we can kind of assess what happened overnight.”

If you need any protection for your property from flooding, sandbags are being given out at the Culkin Fire Department off 45 Freetown Road.

