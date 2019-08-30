Hurricane Dorian becomes Category 4 storm

Update – Hurricane Dorian became a Category 4 storm late Friday night. It’s slowly tracking closer to the Bahamas.

Forecasters say the latest track shows Dorian going northward and parallel to the Southeast Atlantic coast. It is heightening concerns in the Carolinas, where torrential rains and flooding could take place.

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a major Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the hurricane is “extremely dangerous” and poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.

Dorian was located 445 miles (715 kilometers) east of the northwest Bahamas at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

A hurricane watch was in effect for northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are possible by Sunday.

The center said additional strengthening is expected as the storm approaches the Florida peninsula.