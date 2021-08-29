Hurricane Ida pays an unwelcome visit to WGNO, Kenny Lopez shows you the damage

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Southeast Louisiana has been on blunt end of Hurricane Ida’s wrath since noon on Sunday. Catastrophic wind damage, flash flooding and power outages have affected millions in the surrounding areas of New Orleans.

Like thousands of homes and businesses, WGNO News has not gone untouched.

The Nexstar-owned ABC affiliate received its own water and wind damage in its eighth floor Galleria studios located just off Interstate 10 and the Causeway in Metairie, La.

Around 5 p.m., a portion of the 21-story fell on one of the stations many broadcast satellite dishes. Just an hour later, ceiling tiles collapsed in multiple areas of the station due to the excessive weight and leaks caused by continuous pummeling from Ida.

In the video clip at the top of the page, longtime reporter Kenny Lopez took viewers on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the station to get a first-hand look at the ongoing damage being done and the current working conditions the staff are undergoing to bring the city and its surrounding areas around-the-clock news to keep everyone safe and informed.