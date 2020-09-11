Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief event set for Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, the Marine Corps League will collect supplies for Marines and veterans who were affected by Hurricane Laura.

Neighbors can donate dry goods, cleaning supplies or make a monetary donation. Checks would be addressed to: MCL Detachment 173.

The items can be dropped off at the Jackson Harley Davidson at 3509 I-55 South from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Marine Corps League members will be out to assist in unloading donations.

All donations received will be delivered to the Mississippi collection point in Hattiesburg and then disbursed to those affected by Hurricane Laura.

