Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Sally has made landfall as a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph with 965 mb central pressure.

Life threatening storm surge and flooding continue on the Alabama and Florida Panhandle coasts.

