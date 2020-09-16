Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with flooding

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, Jackson, Harrison and Hancock counties are experiencing storm surge from Hurricane Sally. The storm made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
There’s been steady rain fall through the night in Pascagoula. Before that, neighborhoods across the coast saw several feet of storm surge.
In Bay St. Louis, neighbors are concerned about what the flooding could do to the foundation of their homes.
