Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with flooding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, Jackson, Harrison and Hancock counties are experiencing storm surge from Hurricane Sally. The storm made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday morning.

There’s been steady rain fall through the night in Pascagoula. Before that, neighborhoods across the coast saw several feet of storm surge.

In Bay St. Louis, neighbors are concerned about what the flooding could do to the foundation of their homes.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story