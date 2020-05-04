Hurricane Season in Mississippi: An Historical Perspective

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Season 2020 will soon be upon us. The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, but tropical storms can develop outside of that time frame.

In preparation for hurricane season, the week of May 3-9, 2020 has been declared “National Hurricane Preparedness Week” by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.

Taking time to make sure you are ready for hurricane season is important before the season starts. “Preparation is critical, especially since we are expecting an above-average season this year. With water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico at record highs we could potentially experience dangerous hurricanes in the 2020 hurricane season,” said Greg Michel, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Many powerful hurricanes have struck Mississippi since 1850.

Mississippians take note: Mississippi is one of the states most likely to be hit by a hurricane. Since 1852, 30 hurricanes have made landfall within 50 miles of Biloxi. Fourteen were Category 3 or stronger.

The 2020 Hurricane Season is expected to be busier-than-normal, according to tropical storm researchers at Colorado State University.

Mississippi can be vulnerable to hurricanes during any time during hurricane season, but is especially vulnerable between August and October. And, the Gulf Coast is often one of the first areas to see tropical storm action, as early as June.

Because of Mississippi’s geography, being a state with a short coastline, but vast land that stretches far inland, different parts of the state can expect different effects of a hurricane. On the coast, the extreme wind and storm surge can cause widespread devastation. But farther inland, an all-too-familiar set of threats loom: flooding and tornadoes.

Different parts of Mississippi can experience different effects from a hurricane.

To prepare, MEMA has assembled a Hurricane Preparedness Guide to help you get started as you prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The Official Mississippi Highway Map has little hurricane icons that identify hurricane evacuation routes.

It’s also good to get a copy of the Official Mississippi Highway Map, which clearly labels evacuation routes from the coast. They can be found a highway rest areas. More information on where to get a map can be found at the Mississippi Department of Transportation.