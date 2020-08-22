Hurricane Watch issued for Mississippi Coast ahead of Marco

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Pascagoula, Mississippi, ahead of Tropical Storm Marco.

The watch includes the entire Mississippi Coast (Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties). Marco could develop into a hurricane and make landfall on Monday, August 24.

⚠️ BREAKING: A *HURRICANE WATCH* has been issued from Intracoastal City, LA to Pascagoula, MS. This includes the entire Mississippi Coast for possible Hurricane #Marco landfall on Monday. https://t.co/KZpM7WxOl6 @WJTV #MSwx #tropics pic.twitter.com/UobUylvB00 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 22, 2020

Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson and Amite counties are under a tropical storm watch. Forecasters said 40 mph sustained winds or higher are expected by Monday morning.

On Saturday, Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

