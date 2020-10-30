Hurricane Zeta’s impact on the 2020 General Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, causing damage and massive power outages along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With the in-person absentee voting deadline quickly approaching and Election Day right around the corner, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said his office is working diligently to ensure local county officials have access to the help they need.

We’ve stressed the importance of teamwork from day one, and it’s paying dividends in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta. I am proud of the hard work and dedication I’m seeing from our Circuit Clerks, first responders, utility providers, and our office. We will continue working together to make sure Mississippians voices are clearly heard on November 3rd. Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.)

The Elections Division received the following update from Circuit Clerk Offices in the lower coastal counties.

All counties are assessing storm damage at polling places for Election Day (Tuesday, November 3rd). Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reached out to offer support and will be on standby to respond to any county needing assistance before, on, or after Election Day.

Under Mississippi’s Armed Services Absentee Voting Law, any voter serving as a trained or certified emergency response provider on Election Day qualifies as a Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) voter and may vote absentee. For more information regarding how to cast a UOCAVA ballot, please contact your county election officials or email UOCAVA@sos.ms.gov.

