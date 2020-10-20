Husband and wife found dead in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, Adam County deputies responded to 9A Starnes Dr. for an unresponsive male and female. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of 62-year-old Donald Smith and 63-year-old Debra Smith. Both were deceased.

Deputies said further investigation revealed a letter allegedly written by Donald Smith saying he and his wife were going to be with God.

The weapon believed to have been used was recovered by investigators.

According to the investigator, the weapon was an RG 38 Special.

