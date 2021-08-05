Husband charged with murdering wife in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the death of 62-year-old Katie M. Carradine. Investigators said she was found dead when Sheriff James Bailey entered the residence on Matthews Lane on August 5.

According to JCSO, it is unclear what happened between Katie and her husband 55-year-old Jimmie Carradine. Investigators revealed Jimmie arrived at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 6:50 am driving Katie’s vehicle.

Deputies said Jimmie later told one of the dispatchers that “he had lost it”, but did not provide any other information on the condition of Katie. When asked about Katie, he stated that he does not know if she was hurt or dead.

Sheriff Bailey and deputies were dispatched to the location, which led to the discovery of Katie’s body being found inside of the home that she shared with her husband.

JCSO said Jimmie Carradine has been taken into custody, and charges are pending on the outcome of the cause of death.

Sheriff Bailey said that Katie was well known, a true gem that was loved by everyone. He said she had recently retired on Friday, July 30, 2021, from the United Mississippi Bank after 40 years of dedicated service.

Bailey said she will truly be missed by him, her family, and her many friends and loved ones.