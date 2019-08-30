Husband of undocumented immigrant risks $25K and his freedom to help wife

We have new updates on the undocumented immigrants arrested by ICE across Mississippi earlier this month as they appeared in court.

At the Thad Cochran Federal Courthouse, nearly a dozen cases were heard as the defendants argued their case to be released on bond.

Both sides looked at whether the defendants pose any threat to the public, how they came into the country illegally and why, and if they have children at home in need of their parents.

“Welcome home darling because we missed you,” Lee Curtis Keyes stated.

Cheerful remarks minutes after learning his wife and the mother of his kids was being released.

“The things we’ve been going through has been very hard especially for my kids,” Keyes told us. “Because they’ve been missing their mom and to hear them say she can get released has been spectacular.”

Lee Curtis Keyes walks his daughters outside court after hearing his wife Maria will be released.

“Really tough for me because she was not there to wake me up and my dad wasn’t,” daughter Naomy Keyes said. “Every night I was praying.”



“And now finally after we pray, she gets to come home again,” her sister Stacy Keyes added.

Lee’s wife Maria Keyes illegally reentered the U.S using a false name 15 years ago but has since started a family. Her attorney claimed she’s no danger.

“She came over here to get a better life and when she found me that’s what she got,” Lee said. “She got married to me and we had two beautiful daughters right here.”

And those girls Naomy and Stacey were all smiles learning after more than three weeks their mom is coming home.

“It feels good, and I’m happy,” Stacy expressed.

“I was excited and I felt like I was going to burst into tears,” Naomy said.

Maria Keyes bond was set at $25,000 on top of conditions by the courts. Probation her husband also took to help her through risking his money and freedom.

“I love her, she’s my wife and I think when God put two people together let no man take them apart,” Lee said.

“She just has to follow the conditions of the bond and as long as she shows up for court which she’s supposed to then that money will never be paid,” Defense Attorney Valerie Andrews said. “But if she doesn’t show up then she’ll owe the government $25,000.”

Other families like the García’s didn’t get the answers they wanted. Leaving them to wait for a future court date to plea for their loved one’s release.

During their hearings, the prosecution brought forth evidence showing undocumented workers not released bought fake or stolen drivers’ licenses and social security cards to work. Hearings are expected to continue next week.

The courts did point out Immigration Customes and Enforcement does still have the authority to apprehend Maria again if she’s caught due to her immigration status regardless of this hearing.