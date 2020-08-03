Husband, wife charged in connection to Warren County murder

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace announced a husband and wife were arrested in connection to the July 9 murder of Gary McAlpin.

Last Wednesday, deputies arrested Leslie Harrison, 37, and charged her with accessory before the fact to murder. She is being held at the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Calvin Harrison, 44, was arrested last Friday. He has been charged with murder. Investigators said Harrison is being held at the Warren County Jail without bond.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on July 9 on Jeff Davis Road. A deputy was flagged down while he was patrolling the area. The individuals told the deputy that they found an acquaintance who had been shot.

Deputies said they found McAplin, 50, in his home. He appeared to have been shot.

Sheriff Pace said the victim and the suspects had a relationship, but he didn’t provide any details.

