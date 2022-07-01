JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) issued the following statement in advance of Mississippians joining their fellow Americans in celebrating the nation’s 246th birthday:

“As Americans gather to celebrate Independence Day, it cannot be ignored that our nation faces many challenges.

“Our struggling economy and sharp political climate certainly takes its toll on all of us, but I know that Mississippians are not deterred from celebrating and honoring our freedom-loving nation.

“This weekend we reflect on our nation’s founding principles, and our never ceasing mission to achieve a more perfect Union. We know that our country, in all of its 246 years, has never and will never stop being a land of freedom and justice for all.

“Despite the difficulties we may face, we know that the men and women tasked with defending our nation’s freedom and fighting for democracy are faced with unending dangers. We remain forever grateful to them and their families for their service and sacrifice.

“I send my best wishes to all Mississippians and Americans for a safe and happy Fourth of July.

“May God continue to bless you, your families, and the United States of America.”