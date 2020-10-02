Hyde-Smith on debate with Espy: “I wouldn’t mind doing it at all, if the schedule allows that.”

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) was questioned on Friday whether she would accept a debate against her opponent, Democrat Mike Espy. The two candidates are running for the U.S. Senate in the General Election.
Hyde-Smith stated, “I don’t know if the schedule will allow that. I don’t mind debating him at all. We’ve already done that. But you know, I’m more concerned right now on the issues in front of us than I am a debate. But I wouldn’t mind doing it at all, if the schedule allows that.”
On August 25, Espy accepted the invitation of WJTV 12 News for a televised and streamed online debate. The debate would be broadcast on stations across the state, including WJTV and WHLT. Hyde-Smith has yet to accept the debate invitation.
