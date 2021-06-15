Hyde-Smith seeks USDA assistance for flood damage in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said she’s seeking federal assistance for the severe flooding that happened in north Mississippi last week.

“The scope of the flood damage in the Delta and north Mississippi remains to be told, but it is very significant,” Hyde-Smith said. “I appreciate Secretary Vilsack’s commitment to help our producers and rural communities, but fully recognize that a federal disaster declaration and emergency appropriations may be required for delivering assistance as soon as possible.”

During a Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, the senator asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack about the availability of resources through programs like USDA Rural Development, the Natural Resources Conservation Service Emergency Watershed Protection Program, and Farm Service Agency disaster loan assistance, and others.

“I wish I had a better answer,” Vilsack stated. “I will tell you, we will challenge our staff to take a look and scour our programs, and we will get back to you with whatever we think is feasible and possible for as quick relief as we can provide. But unfortunately, some of these programs have been utilized already during this year, and there’s very little money left.”