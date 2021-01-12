Hyde-Smith takes questions on Capitol riot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol was stormed by violent protesters, who supported President Donald Trump. The rioters stormed the Capitol while the electoral votes were being counted.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) was among lawmakers inside the building when the rioters attacked. Five people died, including two Capitol Police officers.

Some lawmakers are blaming President Trump for the attack, due to what some are calling a violent inducing speech before the votes were counted. Sen. Hyde-Smith said the attack on the Capitol was a sad day for the country.

