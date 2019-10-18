I-20 Eastbound near Ellis closes at 7pm

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Motorist be aware. As of 7 pm tonight the eastbound side of I-20 between the Ellis Avenue exit and Gallatin Street will be closed for the next five days.

Trucks and trailers coming from Vicksburg will have to go up to I-220 north. Other motorists may opt to get off at Ellis and go to Highway 80 east in order to get to the I-55 interchange.

Next Friday, October 25 at 7 pm the process will reverse. The westbound side of I-20 will be closed for repairs on that side of the bridge.

MDOT advises you to proceed with caution. There will be workers on the road and traffic will be slowed down.