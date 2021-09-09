I-20 W. ramp to I-55 S. in Jackson to close this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The I-20 W. ramp to I-55 S. (Exit 44) in Jackson will be closed this weekend for bridge work. This is part of the I-20 bridge replacement project.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the closure will be from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13.

Drivers who are traveling westbound on I-20 will not have access to I-55 southbound. A detour will be in place for I-55 south traffic to take the Terry Road exit (Exit 43A) and follow posted signage. Message boards will also be in place to guide traffic to Ellis Avenue.

MDOT officials encourage drivers to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the closure. The correct information has been updated. We apologize for the error.