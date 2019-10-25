I-20 Westbound closures begin tonight

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – Those traveling on westbound I-20 around the Lynch Creek Bridge can count on a more complicated commute.

The city of Jackson is closing parts of I-20 West for the second phase of work on the bridge.

Barriers and signs are already in place on the side of the road. MDOT finished the eastbound lanes ahead of schedule. Closures on the westbound lanes will begin Friday evening starting at 7:00 PM.

Crews are expected to finish up around Thursday, the 31st.

The northbound exit from County Line Road to I-55 will also be closed for the entire closure.