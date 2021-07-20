I-220 cleared after deadly car crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Traffic reopened on I-220 Tuesday morning after a deadly crash near the Hanging Moss Road exit.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to Officer Sam Brown, Christopher Welch, 42, was driving a gold Jaguar when the vehicle went off the road and overturned multiple times.

Welch was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. He died at the scene. Brown stated Welch was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol may have been a factor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.