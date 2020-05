RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland announced the two inside lanes of I-55 North and the two outside lanes of I-55 South will be closed for traffic. The closure starts at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Eutaw Construction will perform bridge construction work over the interstate.

According to Ridgeland leaders, the Natchez Trace Parkway southbound ramps will also be closed. All lanes will be re-opened to traffic no later than 6:00 Friday morning.