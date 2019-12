RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Ridgeland, all I-55 northbound lanes between I-220 and the Natchez Trace Parkway will be closed to traffic. The I-220 northbound exit ramp will also be closed.

The closure will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Eutaw Construction will perform bridge construction work over the I-55 northbound lanes.

All lanes will be reopened to traffic no later than 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019.